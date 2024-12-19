Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 720,767 shares changing hands.

Evofem Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in Women, and EVO200 for the prevention of recurrent bacterial vaginosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.