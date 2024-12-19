Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Unaudited Proforma Consolidated Balance Sheets Show Growth

Exicure, Inc. recently disclosed its unaudited proforma consolidated balance sheets in an 8-K SEC Filing. The document, dated October 31, 2024 (unaudited) and December 17, 2024 (pro forma), exhibited positive changes in the company’s financial position. Here is a summary of the key figures:

In terms of assets, the current assets experienced a significant increase. Cash and cash equivalents rose from $597 thousand to $3,574 thousand, while other receivables increased from $800 thousand to $921 thousand. The total current assets surged from $2,326 thousand to $5,384 thousand.

Noncurrent assets also saw a rise, with the right-of-use asset being $5,858 thousand and other noncurrent assets totaling $1,709 thousand, contributing to a total asset value increase from $10,163 thousand to $12,912 thousand.

On the liabilities side, there was a slight decrease. Current liabilities including accounts payable and accrued expenses totaled $3,621 thousand compared to $3,341 thousand. Noncurrent lease liabilities remained steady at $5,358 thousand. This resulted in total liabilities decreasing from $8,979 thousand to $8,627 thousand.

Regarding stockholders’ equity, while there were no changes in the preferred and common stock values, the additional paid-in capital increased from $193,627 thousand to $196,925 thousand. The accumulated deficit also slightly decreased from ($192,443) thousand to ($192,640) thousand. As a result, total stockholders’ equity showed a notable rise, from $1,184 thousand to $4,285 thousand.

The overall unaudited proforma consolidated balance sheets of Exicure, Inc. reveal a positive trend in assets and stockholders’ equity, indicating potential growth and stability for the company in the near future.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

