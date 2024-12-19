FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.000-20.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 19.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.7 billion-$87.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.5 billion. FedEx also updated its FY25 guidance to $19.00-20.00 EPS.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $2.72 on Thursday, reaching $275.88. 3,585,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,933. FedEx has a 1 year low of $234.45 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.68.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

