Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as £138.80 ($174.50) and last traded at £139.70 ($175.63), with a volume of 88770 shares. The stock had previously closed at £144.70 ($181.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £157.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £156.54. The stock has a market cap of £28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2,126.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.79. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 3,592.09%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

