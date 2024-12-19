FIH group plc (LON:FIH) Plans GBX 1.25 Dividend

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
FIH group Stock Performance
Shares of LON FIH opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.77) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32. The company has a market capitalization of £27.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,378.13 and a beta of 0.55. FIH group has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 290 ($3.65). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 255.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.68.
About FIH group
