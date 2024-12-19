FIH group plc (LON:FIH) Plans GBX 1.25 Dividend

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FIH group Stock Performance

Shares of LON FIH opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.77) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32. The company has a market capitalization of £27.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,378.13 and a beta of 0.55. FIH group has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 290 ($3.65). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 255.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.68.

About FIH group

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through retail outlets.

