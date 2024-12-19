Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.21 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.01). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 79 ($0.99), with a volume of 852,778 shares trading hands.

Filtronic Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £170.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,800.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 71.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Filtronic news, insider Michael Tyerman purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £3,520 ($4,425.45). 38.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Filtronic Company Profile

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

Further Reading

