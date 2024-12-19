Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Down 5.5% in November

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 178,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Star Bancorp news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $46,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,582.55. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 19,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 25.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $30.46 on Thursday. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $35.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

