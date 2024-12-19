Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Compass Point raised their price target on Flagstar Financial from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE FLG opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. Flagstar Financial has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

