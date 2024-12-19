Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of -0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

