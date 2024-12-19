Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives FDA Approval for UNLOXCYT™ for Treatment of cSCCOn December 13, 2024, Fortress Biotech, Inc. released an 8-K filing announcing a significant development for its majority-controlled subsidiary, Checkpoint Therap

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Fortress Biotech’s 8K filing here.
About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortress Biotech
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?