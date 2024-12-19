Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 3,084 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 210,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,799,000 after purchasing an additional 53,834 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,800.8% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 79,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,919,000 after buying an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $539.14 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $428.64 and a 1-year high of $559.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $520.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

