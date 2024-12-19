Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 332,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.20% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $30,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,281,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,036,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the second quarter worth about $322,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FTSD opened at $90.15 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52-week low of $89.27 and a 52-week high of $92.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.49.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

