Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $27,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $119,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 332,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

MBB opened at $91.47 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.70.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.