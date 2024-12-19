Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 3,886 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $31,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 347.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,817,000 after buying an additional 124,117 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 64.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98,383 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Saia by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 692,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,761,000 after acquiring an additional 64,351 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at $22,979,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Saia by 43,625.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares during the period.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $510.69 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.90 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $507.16 and its 200 day moving average is $457.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Saia from $481.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,200. This trade represents a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

