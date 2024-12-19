Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,515 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $32,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,671.75. This trade represents a 69.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.70.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $236.03 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.59 and a 52-week high of $269.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

