Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 51,398 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,398 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $28,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,368,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206,695 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Avantor by 1,634.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038,451 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Avantor by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,174,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 557.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,675,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,412,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.11 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

