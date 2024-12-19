Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC set a C$16.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Freehold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.28.
Freehold Royalties Stock Performance
Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 108.00%.
About Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
