Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC set a C$16.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Freehold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.28.

Freehold Royalties stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 275,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,578. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$12.39 and a 52-week high of C$14.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 108.00%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

