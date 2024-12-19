FY2025 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree Boosted by Analyst

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.39 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.31. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $68.91. The company had a trading volume of 251,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.52. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 174.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 52.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 105.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 738.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.