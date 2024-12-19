Genuit Group (LON:PLP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:PLP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 567 ($7.13) and traded as low as GBX 564 ($7.09). Genuit Group shares last traded at GBX 567 ($7.13), with a volume of 261,641 shares traded.
Genuit Group Trading Up 49,076.1 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 567 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 567. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Genuit Group Company Profile
Polypipe Group plc manufactures and sells plastic piping, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.
