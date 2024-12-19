Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,357 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,089,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $109,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Oshkosh by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 45.5% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $95.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.18 and a 200-day moving average of $105.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $93.34 and a twelve month high of $127.98.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

