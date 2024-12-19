Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,492 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,078,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $104,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2,356.1% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.85.

In other news, SVP Larry Kraus sold 10,646 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $1,230,464.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,179.90. This trade represents a 84.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $606,783.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,803. The trade was a 62.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,651 shares of company stock valued at $10,628,452 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $114.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $118.47.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

