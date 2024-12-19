Geode Capital Management LLC Has $107.33 Million Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,485,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,944 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $107,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,048,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,451,000 after buying an additional 2,282,980 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 42.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 121.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 325,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 178,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 12.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on S shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.42.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,444,911.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,782,850.68. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 41,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $987,256.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 531,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,744,386.82. This represents a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,999 shares of company stock worth $10,373,693. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

