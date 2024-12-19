Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) CFO Sells $781,660.00 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $781,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,173,021.08. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $90.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average is $80.14. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,007.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $98.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,422.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

