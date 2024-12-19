Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLNCY. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLNCY
Glencore Stock Down 2.7 %
Glencore Company Profile
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Glencore
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.