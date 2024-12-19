Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLNCY. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Glencore Stock Down 2.7 %

Glencore Company Profile

Shares of Glencore stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.89. 753,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,581. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. Glencore has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

