GoldMining (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

GoldMining Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLDLF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 362,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 533,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
GoldMining Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45.
GoldMining Company Profile
GoldMining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Brazil, United States, Paraguay, Colombia, and Peru. Its project portfolio includes Sao Jorge, Cachoeira, Boa Vista, Surubim, Batistao, Montes Aureos, Trinta, Whistler, Yellowknife Gold, Rea, La Mina, Titiribi, and Crucero.
