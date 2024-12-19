Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,224.22 ($90.82) and traded as low as GBX 7,000 ($88.01). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 7,440 ($93.54), with a volume of 4,070 shares changing hands.
Goodwin Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,808.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,224.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of £551.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3,276.79 and a beta of 0.54.
Goodwin Company Profile
Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.
