Grindr (NYSE:GRND) & Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) Financial Comparison

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) and Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grindr and Lucas GC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $319.10 million 9.21 -$55.77 million ($0.35) -47.54 Lucas GC $1.26 billion 0.03 $10.94 million N/A N/A

Lucas GC has higher revenue and earnings than Grindr.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

7.2% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. 76.4% of Grindr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Grindr and Lucas GC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -16.27% -177.83% 9.57% Lucas GC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grindr and Lucas GC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lucas GC 0 0 0 0 0.00

Grindr currently has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.69%. Given Grindr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grindr is more favorable than Lucas GC.

Summary

Grindr beats Lucas GC on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

About Lucas GC

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People’s Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services. The company’s platform provides permanent and flexible employment recruitment services; outsourcing services primarily for technology-related projects to design, develop, and deliver the projects within budget and on time with acceptable quality; information technology services to generate sales leads for its corporate customers; and training services comprising career-related certification programs. In addition, it engages in the media and entertainment business, as well as provides management consulting services. Lucas GC Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China. Lucas GC Limited operates as a subsidiary of HTL Lucky Holding Limited.

