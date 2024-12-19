Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Musa Tariq Sells 2,320 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) Director Musa Tariq sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,660. This represents a 46.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GH stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.26. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.33). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 74.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,200.44%. The firm had revenue of $191.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,127,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618,785 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.0% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,837,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,028,000 after purchasing an additional 76,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 233.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,701,000 after buying an additional 1,059,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Guardant Health by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,280,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,973,000 after buying an additional 309,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GH. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

