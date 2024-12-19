Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $1,014,727.92 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,014,727.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,192,733.80. This trade represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $174.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.78, a P/E/G ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $209.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 72.4% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Guidewire Software by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 972,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,512 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

