Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 460,988 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 320,164 shares.The stock last traded at $168.43 and had previously closed at $168.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.33.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at about $8,291,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 184,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

