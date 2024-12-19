HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Holdings Increased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,557 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 104.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 70.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB stock opened at $64.39 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.47.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

