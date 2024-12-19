Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral Rating

UBS Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Honda Motor Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. 625,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $36.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Honda Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 39,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

