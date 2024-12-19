Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

HUMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 price objective on Humacyte and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.38. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 811,172 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $3,601,603.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,419,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,521.28. The trade was a 25.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 427,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $1,855,172.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992,253 shares in the company, valued at $8,646,378.02. This trade represents a 17.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,799 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Humacyte by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 236,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 151,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 9.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 179,120 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 48.8% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 254,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 60,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

