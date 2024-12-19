Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 61.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,061 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUMA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $6.00 target price on Humacyte and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 427,459 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $1,855,172.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,378.02. The trade was a 17.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 261,369 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $1,150,023.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,730,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,889.60. This trade represents a 13.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $6,606,799. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humacyte Trading Down 6.8 %

HUMA opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. Humacyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

