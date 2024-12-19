Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). 3,639,466 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 2,304,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.64 ($0.02).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.21) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.13 million, a P/E ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.80.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

