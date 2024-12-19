HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.57 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.88 ($0.28), with a volume of 296262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.99 ($0.30).
HydrogenOne Capital Growth Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.45 million, a PE ratio of 355.15 and a beta of -0.08.
About HydrogenOne Capital Growth
Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
