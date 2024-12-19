Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Has $780,000 Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 22.2% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $34.87. 315,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.43. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $38.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

