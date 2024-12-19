Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 1300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Innovotech Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The firm has a market cap of C$7.02 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.15.
About Innovotech
Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.
