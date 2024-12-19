Inovio Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of $30 Million Public OfferingOn December 13, 2024, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) disclosed the pricing details of their underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of common stock and accom

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.
About Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?