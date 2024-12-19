Insider Buying: Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Acquires C$72,571.98 in Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Heath Leslie Valkenburg bought 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,571.98.
Element Fleet Management Stock Performance
Shares of EFN stock opened at C$28.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.27. The company has a market cap of C$11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 52 week low of C$20.94 and a 52 week high of C$30.49.
Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Element Fleet Management
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.
