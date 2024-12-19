Insider Buying: FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY) CFO Purchases 125,000 Shares of Stock

FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Evan Calio acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,600 shares in the company, valued at $444,744. This trade represents a 95.71 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Evan Calio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Joseph Evan Calio purchased 50,000 shares of FREYR Battery stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00.

FREYR Battery Trading Up 1.7 %

FREY stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $251.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FREY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 24.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 307,426 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,327,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,026,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 320,217 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the second quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the second quarter worth approximately $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.