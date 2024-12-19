Insider Buying: Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Chairman Buys 47,810 Shares of Stock

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 47,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $640,175.90. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,655,692.47. The trade was a 3.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sunrise Realty Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ SUNS traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 127,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,841. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.58. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Get Sunrise Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrise Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Sunrise Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrise Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUNS shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Sunrise Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.