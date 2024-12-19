Insider Buying: WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Insider Buys 18,565 Shares of Stock

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 18,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.54 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$28,590.10 ($17,757.83).
Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 18,232 shares of WAM Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.53 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of A$27,894.96 ($17,326.06).
- On Friday, December 6th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 21,932 shares of WAM Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.54 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of A$33,709.48 ($20,937.57).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 30.93 and a current ratio of 30.45.
WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.
