Insider Buying: WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Insider Buys 18,565 Shares of Stock

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 18,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.54 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$28,590.10 ($17,757.83).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 18,232 shares of WAM Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.53 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of A$27,894.96 ($17,326.06).

On Friday, December 6th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 21,932 shares of WAM Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.54 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of A$33,709.48 ($20,937.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 30.93 and a current ratio of 30.45.

WAM Capital Announces Dividend

WAM Capital Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, October 20th. WAM Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

