Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) VP Patrick Lamy sold 1,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $29,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,935.54. This represents a 2.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Lamy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Patrick Lamy sold 925 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $28,480.75.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 742,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a current ratio of 17.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Stories

