Insider Selling: CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) CEO Sells 2,278 Shares of Stock

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy T. O’dell sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $62,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,143 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,541.04. This trade represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CF Bankshares Trading Down 10.7 %

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $24.07 on Thursday. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.55.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in CF Bankshares by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 51,498 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,774,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

