Insider Selling: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Sells £26,232.85 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Mike Morgan sold 10,885 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £26,232.85 ($32,980.70).

Close Brothers Group Stock Up 0.2 %

CBG opened at GBX 233 ($2.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £350.64 million, a P/E ratio of 388.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 262.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.47. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 179.83 ($2.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 819 ($10.30).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.67) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 375 ($4.71) to GBX 620 ($7.79) in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 556.60 ($7.00).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

