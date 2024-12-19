Insider Selling: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO Sells 106,667 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 106,667 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $522,668.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 443,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,087.10. This represents a 19.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 12,293 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $63,308.95.

On Tuesday, December 10th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 6,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $30,900.00.

Crexendo Stock Down 2.6 %

CXDO opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Crexendo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $137.88 million, a PE ratio of 172.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

Crexendo Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Crexendo by 1,473.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 828,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 776,102 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

