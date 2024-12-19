Insider Selling: Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Senior Officer Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 1,300 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.84, for a total transaction of C$49,192.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Regan Stewart sold 2,000 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.52, for a total transaction of C$75,031.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Regan Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.69, for a total value of C$224,847.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Regan Stewart sold 1,637 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.67, for a total value of C$58,384.75.

Shares of TSE:JWEL opened at C$37.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.61. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 12-month low of C$23.98 and a 12-month high of C$38.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

JWEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.50 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

