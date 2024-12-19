Insider Selling: Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Senior Officer Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 1,300 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.84, for a total transaction of C$49,192.00.
Regan Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 5th, Regan Stewart sold 2,000 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.52, for a total transaction of C$75,031.00.
- On Friday, November 22nd, Regan Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.69, for a total value of C$224,847.00.
- On Friday, November 15th, Regan Stewart sold 1,637 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.67, for a total value of C$58,384.75.
Jamieson Wellness Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of TSE:JWEL opened at C$37.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$35.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.61. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 12-month low of C$23.98 and a 12-month high of C$38.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76.
Jamieson Wellness Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
JWEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.50 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JWEL
Jamieson Wellness Company Profile
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jamieson Wellness
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.