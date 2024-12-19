Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Director Sells 42,226 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 42,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $570,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,099,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,837,728.50. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dmitry Melnikov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 38,790 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $520,561.80.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Dmitry Melnikov sold 64,140 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $935,802.60.

Semrush Price Performance

SEMR opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Semrush in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 54,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 36,173 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,529,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 168,400 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

