Insider Selling: TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.41, for a total value of C$194,100.00.

Jane Nyla Fedoretz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 3,602 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.84, for a total value of C$67,861.68.

On Monday, December 2nd, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 8,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.30, for a total transaction of C$130,400.00.

On Thursday, November 28th, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 8,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.49, for a total transaction of C$123,920.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 25,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.11, for a total value of C$377,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 20,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total value of C$278,400.00.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$20.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.55. The stock has a market cap of C$6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of C$8.22 and a 12-month high of C$20.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of TransAlta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.08.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

